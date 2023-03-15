dallas cowboys final play nfl playoffs
Fox
Sports

The Cowboys Are Releasing Ezekiel Elliott, Meaning His Last Play Was Snapping The Ball On An Awful Desperation Play

Ezekiel Elliott was, at times, the face of the Cowboys in his seven seasons in Dallas, rushing for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns (along with 2,336 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns) as their lead back.

That tenure has now come to an end, as Elliott has become a cap casualty in Dallas, with the Cowboys releasing him this week (with a post-June 1 designation for financial reasons) to allow him to become a free agent.

Elliott is certainly not the same back he was when he burst onto the scene as a rookie with over 1,600 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2016, as he is now almost exclusively a bruising power back, and it’ll be interesting to see where he lands next. As for his time in Dallas, there were some incredible moments, but the way his Cowboys career ended will always be one of the strangest the league has ever had. Elliott didn’t end his career with one final carry as a Cowboy, but instead his final touch came as the center, snapping the ball to Dak Prescott on a disastrous desperation play against the 49ers in the playoffs.

Of all the ways for a key player’s time with a franchise to end, this has to be one of the worst (and from the outside, funniest). Hopefully Elliott will find a new team that won’t ask him to ever play center, no matter the situation.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Artists To Refresh Your Spring Listening
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Masego Is A Journeyman Who Trusts The Music To Guide Him On His Savory Self-Titled Album
by: Uproxx authors
×