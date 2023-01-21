Once Again, Dan Orlovsky Has A Bad Food Take, This Time About Tacos

Alright folks it’s time for another blog about Dan Orlovsky and food. In a previous post, we highlighted a take that Orlovsky had about cannoli, a perfect, delicious little morsel created by my people.
And now, Dan Orlovsky, who to be clear seems like a very nice guy, is at it again. In a tweet posted on Friday night, the ESPN studio analyst who occasionally hops into the booth and provides in-game analysis for college football and NFL games gave us a glimpse into his dinner at what I assume is Casa de Dan. It was tacos, which, sure! The catch: Orlovsky threw some cucumbers into them.
Hear me out
Cucumbers in tacos
Kinda a game changer pic.twitter.com/DmM3EXhCcu
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 21, 2023
What, exactly, are you gaining from this? Maybe a quick pickled cucumber adds a nice, acidic bite to cut through the richness of the beef, but just wantonly throwing some normal cucumbers onto this when you can simply add a little more lettuce and have it achieve basically the same goal is … we’ll say a curious decision. Don’t take my word for it: Two of Orlovsky’s colleagues, Mina Kimes and Marcus Spears, got on him for this, as did former NFL quarterback Joey Harrington.
pic.twitter.com/xDGZmgUDSd https://t.co/9i1zP2VaOn
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 21, 2023
You’re embarrassing you put me in so many tough positions man!! 😩🥴😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/EUlF5rBzV5
— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) January 21, 2023
As someone who has shared meals with @danorlovsky7, don’t ever, EVER, listen to him about anything food related https://t.co/FlqY4fpCvI
— Joey Harrington (@joey3harrington) January 21, 2023
As for what’s next, my guess is Orlovsky sends a tweet saying he puts ketchup in chicken noodle soup.