Once Again, Dan Orlovsky Has A Bad Food Take, This Time About Tacos

Alright folks it’s time for another blog about Dan Orlovsky and food. In a previous post, we highlighted a take that Orlovsky had about cannoli, a perfect, delicious little morsel created by my people.

And now, Dan Orlovsky, who to be clear seems like a very nice guy, is at it again. In a tweet posted on Friday night, the ESPN studio analyst who occasionally hops into the booth and provides in-game analysis for college football and NFL games gave us a glimpse into his dinner at what I assume is Casa de Dan. It was tacos, which, sure! The catch: Orlovsky threw some cucumbers into them.

Hear me out Cucumbers in tacos Kinda a game changer pic.twitter.com/DmM3EXhCcu — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 21, 2023

What, exactly, are you gaining from this? Maybe a quick pickled cucumber adds a nice, acidic bite to cut through the richness of the beef, but just wantonly throwing some normal cucumbers onto this when you can simply add a little more lettuce and have it achieve basically the same goal is … we’ll say a curious decision. Don’t take my word for it: Two of Orlovsky’s colleagues, Mina Kimes and Marcus Spears, got on him for this, as did former NFL quarterback Joey Harrington.

You’re embarrassing you put me in so many tough positions man!! 😩🥴😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/EUlF5rBzV5 — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) January 21, 2023

As someone who has shared meals with @danorlovsky7, don’t ever, EVER, listen to him about anything food related https://t.co/FlqY4fpCvI — Joey Harrington (@joey3harrington) January 21, 2023

As for what’s next, my guess is Orlovsky sends a tweet saying he puts ketchup in chicken noodle soup.