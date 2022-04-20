Deebo Samuel Has Asked The Niners For A Trade

One of the most unique players in the NFL reportedly wants to seek greener pastures. In a conversation with Jeff Darlington of ESPN, Deebo Samuel, the San Francisco 49ers’ do-everything wide receiver, has gone to the organization and asked for a trade.

Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him. He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 20, 2022

While Samuel did not express a reason for why he wants out, the 26-year-old has been in the midst of contract talks with the franchise. But according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Samuel pulled the plug on the conversations despite the fact that “the 49ers are ready” to agree to a new deal.

“San Francisco would pay Deebo Samuel today, tomorrow, the next day,” Schefter said on Tuesday’s edition of NFL Live, per Bleacher Report. “This, I think, is Deebo not wanting to get a deal done.”

This was confirmed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who said money isn’t why Samuel wants out.

Money is not at the root of the issues for Deebo Samuel, otherwise that could be fixed with a big offer. But there are also issues with how he’s used. https://t.co/ZX7dKR2yik — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2022

It stands to reason that Samuel — who, according to a recent report by Clarence Hill Jr., wants to be the league’s highest-paid non-quarterback — would command quite the trade market, as he showed last season that he might be the most versatile offensive player in the league. He put up stellar statistics as a pass-catcher, hauling in 77 balls for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns with an NFL-best 18.2 yards per receptions, and filled in as the Niners’ backfield got hit hard by injuries, toting the rock 59 times for 365 yards and eight scores.