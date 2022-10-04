Week 4 of the 2022 NFL schedule concluded with an NFC West showdown on Monday Night Football, with the San Francisco 49ers welcoming the Los Angeles Rams to town in prime time. Much of the first half occurred with a modest tempo and a dearth of highlight-worthy plays, but that all changed just before the halftime break.

The 49ers, leading 7-6, faced a third down scenario near midfield and, when Jimmy Garoppolo flipped the ball in the direction of All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel, the fireworks began. Samuel made a very difficult catch and, from there, he showed off his impressive run-after-catch ability in making the Rams look silly on the way to a 57-yard touchdown.

For a different look, the dots paint a ridiculous picture. Samuel ended up scampering more than 50 yards after snagging the ball, and there were multiple moments in which it seemed like the ride would end, only for another explosive move.

With the game taking place in San Francisco’s home venue, cameras caught Jerry Rice, the best wide receiver of all-time and a 49ers legend, showing his approval for Samuel’s work.

Jerry Rice will drink to that, Deebo pic.twitter.com/xoryUVHa35 — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 4, 2022

Not many players in the league could put together this kind of play, starting with the challenging grab and all of the moves with the ball in his hands. In fact, Samuel also doubles as San Francisco’s running back, and he was the biggest reason why the 49ers held a 14-6 halftime lead over a division rival.