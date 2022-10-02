DK Metcalf Riding The Cart To The Locker Room To Poop Had Paul Pierce Trending

Whenever a player leaves the field on the cart, it’s always cause for concern for fans, as it’s usually an indicator of a significant injury. In Detroit on Sunday, Seahawks fans were in a bit of a panic when DK Metcalf was seen taking the cart back to the locker room after not having a clear issue on the field.
D.K. Metcalf is being carted off the field right now. pic.twitter.com/eGxSnvQhSp
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022
While speculation swirled, the Fox broadcast brought a welcome (and funny) update for Seahawks fans, as Metcalf wasn’t dealing with an injury of any kind, but was instead just dealing with a bathroom emergency with a disaster scenario in play if he were forced to try and jog back there.
Per the FOX broadcast, D.K. Metcalf was actually carted off to the locker room for a bathroom break.
When you gotta go, you gotta go. https://t.co/CwHODkb4sx
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 2, 2022
This explains why Metcalf was just hanging out on the cart, legs dangling off the sides, without a trainer on there with him, but it’s also incredibly funny that he was in such dire need of a bathroom break that he needed to take the injury cart to the back.
Naturally, Metcalf’s ride to the bathroom reminded fans of one of the all-time great sports conspiracies, where Paul Pierce’s wheelchair exit from an NBA Finals game was actually so he could go poop — something Pierce once confirmed but then insisted he was joking — and led to Pierce’s name trending on Twitter.
We had a poop emergency scandal recently in football involving Lamar Jackson, but he denied “pulling a Paul Pierce,” but it seems DK won’t be able to escape the Pierce allegations this time.
UPDATE: DK confirmed his ride was indeed for a trip to the bathroom.
