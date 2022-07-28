DK Metcalf Signed A 3-Year, $72 Million Extension With The Seahawks

When Russell Wilson was traded from Seattle to Denver, many fans around the NFL immediately began to wonder if the Seahawks would be looking to deal other offensive stars, most notably receiver DK Metcalf, as they entered a rebuild.

The massive receiver has not always been the most consistent performer (whether that’s on him or the offense is a different debate), but he possesses all the traits of a dominant receiver with his size and speed that makes him nearly impossible to cover one-on-one. Plenty of teams were interested in the young receiver out of Ole Miss, but the Seahawks and Metcalf were apparently not interested in parting ways, even with a lack of clarity about their future at quarterback — Geno Smith and Drew Lock enter camp as the top two QBs in Seattle.

On Thursday, word broke from Adam Schefter that Metcalf was signing a massive three-year extension worth $72 million, with the all-important guarantee figure being just north of $58 million — including a receiver record $30 million up front in signing bonus form.

Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf is signing a three-year, $72 million extension that includes $58.2 million guaranteed, per source. Deal includes $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a WR. Metcalf will be a free agent again at 27 years old. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2022

Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf is getting a positional record signing bonus of $30M, as part of his new three-year, $72M extension that includes $58.2M guaranteed, per league source. @AdamSchefter 1st to report. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 28, 2022

That deal continues to show where the market is for elite receivers, and is not exactly what a team like the rival 49ers wanted to see, as they are currently in discussions with Deebo Samuel on a new deal, who will absolutely be looking for a much higher annual figure than the $24 million here (and likely closer to the $30 million per year Tyreek Hill is making in Miami). In any case, the Seahawks ensure they’ll have the star receiver in Seattle for the foreseeable future, which is an important position to have filled when you are a team soon to be on the hunt for a young franchise QB. Metcalf, meanwhile, gets paid but also gets to hit free agency again at 27 years old, firmly entering his prime where he ought to be able to secure another massive payday.