The Dolphins and Bills met on Sunday in a battle of undefeateds looking to break an early tie atop the AFC East. Early on it looked like we were headed for a shootout, as it was 14-14 in the second quarter, but from there the defenses locked in and the offenses for both teams looked rattled.

Miami would take a 21-17 lead in the fourth quarter, and after getting a stop on 4th and goal, just needed one first down to ice the game as Buffalo had two timeouts. Instead, they took almost no time off the clock and lost yardage, throwing an incompletion on third and 11 to set up a dicey situation having to punt from backed up on the goal line. The result was one of the funniest things you’ll see as an objective football viewer, as the Dolphins punter kicks it straight off the butt of his personal protector and out the back of the end zone for a safety.

THE PUNT GOES OUT THE REAR OF THE END ZONE! #FinsUp 📺: #BUFvsMIA on CBS

The slow-mo replays show how the punt absolutely rockets off that man’s butt and, luckily for Miami, skied out of the end zone.

This set up a scenario in which the Bills needed just a field goal to win, rather than a touchdown, and Josh Allen had the ball with no timeouts and 90 seconds to play. The Bills would push the ball to midfield, but a disastrous mistake after an incredible effort from Allen to get the ball to Isaiah McKenzie saw the clock bleed out while Buffalo scrambled to the line after McKenzie tried to get upfield rather than prioritizing the sideline.

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey handled this ending as well as one would’ve expected.

The Dolphins got a rather stunning win, while the Bills will feel like they let the game slip away, and on Miami’s side they can laugh about the Butt Punt instead of having it go down in infamy as the reason they lost.