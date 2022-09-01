Drew McIntyre Has The Chance Of A Lifetime At WWE Clash At The Castle

When Drew McIntyre walks to the ring in the main event of Clash at the Castle on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales, everything will have been set up perfectly for his full redemption arc.

McIntyre wrestled across the United Kingdom as he was coming up and returned to continue perfecting his craft when he got released from the WWE in 2014. Now, it’s where he will get the chance to claim the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a matchup against Roman Reigns.

To my family and my beautiful wife, thank you ❤️ #WWECastlepic.twitter.com/mWV2lF38px — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 28, 2022

“This is the moment I’ve been chasing,” McIntyre told Uproxx Sports. “It’s all about those big moments in WWE. That’s how we create legendary superstars. I missed that big moment with the crowd when I beat Brock Lesnar for my first [heavyweight title]. I missed that big moment with the crowd when I beat Randy Orton in the ThunderDome with the virtual fans there. I’m very proud of those moments and the escape we allowed everybody during those scary times, but I need that big moment to help me get to the next level.”

McIntyre is currently in Wales, where he’s seen the posters and witnessed a giant mural to hype his showdown with Reigns. These sorts of things have hammered home the magnitude of what is on the horizon.

Starting to feel more real now 👀 #WWECastle pic.twitter.com/iReJ9ZZIHH — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 31, 2022

“It’s only just started kicking in,” McIntyre said. “In WWE, we’re 52 weeks a year with no re-runs, no offseason, no days off. I’m constantly doing some kind of media, some kind of promotion. So I couldn’t really grasp the gravity of the show and how big it is. It’s really starting to sink in now that we’re a few days out and I’m talking about Clash constantly. My goodness, it’s actually happening. And not only that, [it’s] ‘You’re in the main event, just like Bret and Bulldog when you were a kid.’”

McIntyre channeled his inner Owen Hart when discussing the challenges that Saturday presents when he squares off against Reigns and his two-year title run.