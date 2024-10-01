The Tennessee Titans came into Week 4 as one of three teams winless on the season. The Bengals finally got a win on Sunday, while the Jaguars dropped to 0-4, giving the Titans a chance to move out of last place in the AFC South if they could beat the reeling Dolphins in Miami on Monday Night Football.

One of the big problems for the Titans has been turnovers, as quarterback Will Levis led the NFL with eight giveaways coming into Monday night. Some of those have been breathtakingly bad, headlined by his pick-6 to lose to the Bears in Week 1. Every week, Levis seems to invent new ways to give the ball to the other team, and it didn’t take long on Monday night for him to present his first gift to the Dolphins.

After crossing midfield on the Titans opening drive, Levis dropped back and threw a ball directly at Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who was dropping into coverage. Now, being a lineman, Ogbah doesn’t have the best hands and has his wrists heavily taped, so the ball bounced off his hands and, in the moment, looked like it might fall incomplete. However, Ogbah somehow pinned the ball between his thighs before it got to the ground and got a hand underneath to maintain control and get the pick in an unbelievable effort.

Emmanuel Ogbah catches the interception with his legs



It’s pretty incredible how these things happen to Levis, but luckily for him, the Dolphins are also extremely bad at offense right now as they’re on their third quarterback — Snoop Huntley, who they elevated from the practice squad this week — after Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion in Week 2. On the ensuing drive, the Dolphins worked it into Tennessee territory before Huntley threw a backwards pass that Tyreek Hill couldn’t handle, and despite a half-hearted effort to swat the ball out of bounds, Arden Key scooped it up for the Titans.

Titans recover the dropped backwards pass



It took a review to call it a fumble and Titans ball, which saved the Dolphins 7 points as Key would’ve been able to house that had it not been blown dead on the field. The bizarre first quarter continued on the Titans next drive when Levis injured his throwing shoulder diving for a first down (which he was not given), leading to Mason Rudolph coming into the game for the Titans.