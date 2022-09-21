Floyd Mayweather’s last non-exhibition boxing match came in 2017, when the former world champion stepped in the ring with UFC legend Conor McGregor and picked up a TKO in the 10th round to move his career record to 50-0. Mayweather has opted to do a handful of exhibition bouts since then, while McGregor’s MMA career has floundered in the years since, with two losses to Dustin Poirier, a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, and a win over Donald Cerrone.

Now, it looks like the pair are going to step into the ring again sometime in 2023. Mayweather spoke to the Daily Mail recently and explained that once he gets past a pair of exhibition bouts, including one on Sept. 25 against Mikuru Asakura, his focus will shift to getting a rematch against McGregor lined up.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight,” Mayweather said. “But there’s been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition.”

Mayweather went on to say that his preference is for the fight to be an exhibition, as “I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment. So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself.”

The last time the pair stepped into the ring, Mayweather reportedly earned something in the ballpark of $275 million, while McGregor took home $85 million.