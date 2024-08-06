American politics got turned on its head over the last few weeks, as the sitting President of the United States, Joe Biden, tried to save his flailing reelection campaign by getting his opponent, Republican nominee Donald Trump, to agree to an unprecedented June debate. Biden flopped, which led to a remarkable series of events by which he ended his pursuit of a second term in the White House and his Vice President, Kamala Harris, was elevated to the top of the ticket for the Democratic Party.
With the Democratic National Convention right around the corner, Harris — a well-documented fan of the Golden State Warriors — needs to pick her Vice President, with reports indicating it came down to two names: Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro, and Minnesota governor Tim Walz. And on Tuesday, it was reported that Walz will be the pick.
CNN: VP Harris has selected MN gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 6, 2024
Not long after this, Harris announced on Twitter that she picked Walz.
I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate.
As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his.
It's great to have him on the team.
Now let’s get to work. Join us:https://t.co/W4AE2WlMTj
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2024
Walz, among other things, is a big time football guy. Walz was a football coach at Mankato West High School in Mankato, Minnesota — as he explained during an appearance on Pod Save America, Walz was the defensive coordinator for a program that went 0-27 prior to his arrival.
“We ran a 4-4, where we read the guards at the time,” Walz said. “I had really good athletes and good linebackers … [my corners] were good, that was an age, when I was coaching, when it was unusual to see a 2,500-3,000 yard passer on the other side, but it was starting to come along … In high school, if you pull a guard, you pretty much know where the ball’s going. And if you can teach kids to do that. …”
Walz claims that people tell him that he got elected to Congress because he was on the staff that won a state championship, as in three years, they went from a team that went 0-27 to state champs. Apparently in that state title game, his team’s running back ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns, which is morally correct football. A quick skim through his Twitter account indicates that his love of football has not waned in the years since.
That time of the year again!
Doubling as a 5th grade football volunteer today. 🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/YF76el21FF
— Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) September 23, 2017
Sundays are for football – watching AND playing #skol pic.twitter.com/Td59Quev7x
— Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 1, 2017
It’s Friday Night Lights, and we’re watching the high school football Prep Bowl games. As a former high school football coach, it’s great to be here watching these talented students, but I miss being on the sidelines! #mshsl pic.twitter.com/gQehE1yEU0
— Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) November 24, 2018
As a former high school football coach, this time of year always brings back fond memories.
Good luck to all of Minnesota’s high school teams as you finish the season! pic.twitter.com/b8Gaajf3lg
— Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) November 3, 2022
Some pictures from my days teaching and coaching football at Mankato West to celebrate my favorite time of the year. Welcome back to school, Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/09gQAzvlIr
— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) September 6, 2023
Fun fact. I played 11 man football, 8 man, and 6 man.
— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) November 25, 2023
Unsurprisingly, as a Minnesotan, Walz supports the football program at the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Vikings. He also, as is required, does not like the Green Bay Packers.
As a former football coach and major #Gophers fan, I would be honored to accept the game ball on behalf of proud Minnesotans. @Coach_Fleck is right. We are One Minnesota. #SkiUMah https://t.co/l2dQTIlKGN
— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) November 10, 2019
As a former football coach and huge #Gophers fan, I am honored to accept the game ball from Saturday’s historic @GopherFootball victory on behalf of proud Minnesotans. Thank you, @Coach_Fleck.#RTB #SkiUMah #OneMinnesota pic.twitter.com/rIIFWyI8Y7
— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) November 12, 2019
Row the boat!! One Minnesota! pic.twitter.com/IJARnWZ9nh
— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) September 1, 2023
Floyd’s home. Michigan State is down. Monday Night Football win over the 49ers. Beat the Packers.
Things are right.
— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) October 29, 2023
Vikings and Gophers win. Packers and Badgers lose. Bottle this weekend.
— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) September 12, 2022
Vikings win. Packers lose. Here we go!
— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) November 6, 2022
Walz is not just a Football Guy, though, as he also will put a first pitch at a baseball game right down the middle if you give him the chance.
Let’s play ball! ⚾️ @StPaulSaints pic.twitter.com/i3uAZvjxRf
— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 25, 2023
It is unclear if any of this will help electorally, but at the very least, Tim Walz, if you are reading this, I’d love to discuss Randy Moss with you at any point between now and November.