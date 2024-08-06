American politics got turned on its head over the last few weeks, as the sitting President of the United States, Joe Biden, tried to save his flailing reelection campaign by getting his opponent, Republican nominee Donald Trump, to agree to an unprecedented June debate. Biden flopped, which led to a remarkable series of events by which he ended his pursuit of a second term in the White House and his Vice President, Kamala Harris, was elevated to the top of the ticket for the Democratic Party.

With the Democratic National Convention right around the corner, Harris — a well-documented fan of the Golden State Warriors — needs to pick her Vice President, with reports indicating it came down to two names: Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro, and Minnesota governor Tim Walz. And on Tuesday, it was reported that Walz will be the pick.

CNN: VP Harris has selected MN gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 6, 2024

Not long after this, Harris announced on Twitter that she picked Walz.

I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have him on the team. Now let’s get to work. Join us:https://t.co/W4AE2WlMTj — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2024

Walz, among other things, is a big time football guy. Walz was a football coach at Mankato West High School in Mankato, Minnesota — as he explained during an appearance on Pod Save America, Walz was the defensive coordinator for a program that went 0-27 prior to his arrival.

“We ran a 4-4, where we read the guards at the time,” Walz said. “I had really good athletes and good linebackers … [my corners] were good, that was an age, when I was coaching, when it was unusual to see a 2,500-3,000 yard passer on the other side, but it was starting to come along … In high school, if you pull a guard, you pretty much know where the ball’s going. And if you can teach kids to do that. …”

Walz claims that people tell him that he got elected to Congress because he was on the staff that won a state championship, as in three years, they went from a team that went 0-27 to state champs. Apparently in that state title game, his team’s running back ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns, which is morally correct football. A quick skim through his Twitter account indicates that his love of football has not waned in the years since.