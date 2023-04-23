Two of boxing’s brightest stars stepped into the ring a T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night in a highly-anticipated fight. Gervonta “Tank” Davis (29-0) took on Ryan Garcia (23-1) in a battle of two undefeated boxers, and in the seventh round, Davis was able to put the first blemish on Garcia’s record by way of knockout.

The catchweight bout between the two fighters came to an end after a left hand by Garcia gave Davis an opportunity to get beneath him. There was just enough space below Garcia’s right arm that Davis saw a window to throw a powerful left hand which looked to connect just beneath Garcia’s ribs.

After Garcia was able to create a little bit of space and about four seconds passed, the California native fell down to one knee, and both fighters seemed to immediately know what was coming. Davis ran to the opposite corner and immediately started celebrating while the referee counted, while Garcia was unable to get off of his knee by the time the count hit 10.

Going in to the fight, Davis, a 28-year-old Baltimore native who has won 27 of his 29 bouts by way of knockout, predicted he’d beat Garcia via KO in the seventh or eighth round.