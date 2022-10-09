On Feb. 4, 2018, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, and while many moments stick out from the game, one stands taller than the rest. Facing a fourth-and-goal just before halftime and the team holding onto a 3-point lead, the Eagles called a trick play known as “Philly Philly,” which was a double reverse that ended with quarterback Nick Foles catching a touchdown.

Fast forward to Sunday morning and another NFC East team decided to bring that across the pond. The New York Giants are in London taking on the Green Bay Packers, and found themselves just inside the 2-yard line with less than 90 seconds to go before the half. With the chance for their first touchdown of the game right in front of them, the Giants took a page out of the Eagles’ playbook and hoped for a London Special.

While it did not work out as the team intended — the Packers seemed to realize what was going on pretty quickly and made sure Daniel Jones was covered in the end zone — it gave us a wonderful moment in which Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger rumbled, bumbled, and stumbled his way in for six.

This was the second touchdown in the career of the rookie from San Diego State, and it was a pretty good one.