The New York Giants have been busy this offseason, as the team came to terms on a new contract with starting quarterback Daniel Jones and put the franchise tag on his backfield partner, Saquon Barkley. Now, New York has moved on to finding someone to catch the ball for Jones, and have found that in now-former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller.

According to multiple reports, the Giants and the Raiders have agreed to a deal to send Waller to the NFC. The 2020 Pro Bowl selection will reportedly head to New York at a pretty low cost, as the team will send Las Vegas the comp pick that it received when it traded Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

So the #Giants traded a third-round compensatory pick that they received in the Kadarius Toney trade (No. 100 overall) and land the big-time weapon they coveted for newly extended QB Daniel Jones: It's Darren Waller. https://t.co/pGSnt1Nf5F — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

It's the Kadarius Toney pick from the #Giants for Waller. Pick No. 100. https://t.co/6ujkGbgIvt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Waller has been one of the NFL’s most productive tight ends when he has been able to play in recent seasons, with his best year coming in 2020 as he caught 107 balls for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns. The problem in recent years has been health, as Waller was only able to play in 20 total games during the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. Prior to last season, Waller and the Raiders agreed to a 3-year, $51 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL and runs through 2026.