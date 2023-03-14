waller-top.jpg
Getty Image
Sports

Report: The Giants Will Trade For Raiders Tight End Darren Waller

The New York Giants have been busy this offseason, as the team came to terms on a new contract with starting quarterback Daniel Jones and put the franchise tag on his backfield partner, Saquon Barkley. Now, New York has moved on to finding someone to catch the ball for Jones, and have found that in now-former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller.

According to multiple reports, the Giants and the Raiders have agreed to a deal to send Waller to the NFC. The 2020 Pro Bowl selection will reportedly head to New York at a pretty low cost, as the team will send Las Vegas the comp pick that it received when it traded Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

Waller has been one of the NFL’s most productive tight ends when he has been able to play in recent seasons, with his best year coming in 2020 as he caught 107 balls for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns. The problem in recent years has been health, as Waller was only able to play in 20 total games during the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. Prior to last season, Waller and the Raiders agreed to a 3-year, $51 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL and runs through 2026.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Artists To Refresh Your Spring Listening
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Masego Is A Journeyman Who Trusts The Music To Guide Him On His Savory Self-Titled Album
by: Uproxx authors
×