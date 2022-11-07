jeff saturday
Getty Image
Sports

The Colts Are Naming Jeff Saturday, Who Is Not Currently A Coach, Their Interim Head Coach

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday, a day removed from a dismal performance in a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots to fall to 3-5-1.

Having already fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, the coaching staff is fairly thin at the moment, but there were options for an interim head coach, with some expecting special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone to be the choice, while former head coaches John Fox and Gus Bradley are already members of the staff.

What no one anticipated was that Jim Irsay would go completely off board for his choice of interim head coach, as it was announced that that former Colts center Jeff Saturday, who has been a consultant for the team but not an actual coach, would be taking the interim job.

As Schefter notes Saturday’s lone coaching experience has come at a small private high school in Georgia, which is a bit different than the NFL, where he went 20-16 over three seasons. The former Colts center and member of their Ring of Honor has always been well regarded for his football IQ, which made him good at TV for ESPN, but to make a midseason change to a coach that has literally not been in any coaching meetings all year and has never coached at a high level feels insane.

The reaction to the move from the football world has been a lot of confusion and shock, as no one saw this move coming.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of October 2022
by: Twitter
×