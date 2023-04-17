jalen hurts
Jalen Hurts Signed A 5-Year, $255 Million Extension With The Eagles To Be The NFL’s Highest Paid Player

While the football world waits to see what kind of deal Lamar Jackson will strike with either the Ravens or another team after Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him, the Philadelphia Eagles got to work locking up their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

On Monday morning, word broke that Jalen Hurts and the Eagles had agreed to a 5-year, $255 million extension that makes Hurts the NFL’s highest paid player in history on a per-year basis. The deal also includes a variety of guaranteed figures (because the NFL seems to think guaranteed means something other than guaranteed), with $110 as the “fully guaranteed” number and $179 million in guarantees, alongside a no-trade clause.

It is the first no-trade clause the Eagles have ever given out, and it’s quite the commitment to Hurts, rewarding him for taking a leap in his third season in the league, leading Philly to the Super Bowl. He was given the keys after the Carson Wentz trade, but until last year not everyone was sold on him as the franchise guy. His performance in 2022 was so unassailable — 66.5% completion rate, 3,701 yards, 22 TDs, 6 interceptions to go with 760 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground — that the Eagles happily paid him like one of the game’s elite QBs.

Hurts’ extension will set the bar for new QB deals, giving Jackson another potential benchmark for negotiations, as well as soon-to-be extended young QBs like Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.

