While the football world waits to see what kind of deal Lamar Jackson will strike with either the Ravens or another team after Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him, the Philadelphia Eagles got to work locking up their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

On Monday morning, word broke that Jalen Hurts and the Eagles had agreed to a 5-year, $255 million extension that makes Hurts the NFL’s highest paid player in history on a per-year basis. The deal also includes a variety of guaranteed figures (because the NFL seems to think guaranteed means something other than guaranteed), with $110 as the “fully guaranteed” number and $179 million in guarantees, alongside a no-trade clause.

Hurts gets $110M fully guaranteed at signing (third-most ever) and $126.5M fully gtd before Year 2 (second-most). He gets a raise this year, including a $23.294M signing bonus, and now is signed through 2028 on a deal that lets Philly keep the team intact. https://t.co/iEkNoiwcsx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023

Eagles and Jalen Hurts reached agreement on a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.304 million guaranteed, per source. Hurts becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history in a deal negotiated by Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group and Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman. pic.twitter.com/DXG0ZWzsGJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2023

It is the first no-trade clause the Eagles have ever given out, and it’s quite the commitment to Hurts, rewarding him for taking a leap in his third season in the league, leading Philly to the Super Bowl. He was given the keys after the Carson Wentz trade, but until last year not everyone was sold on him as the franchise guy. His performance in 2022 was so unassailable — 66.5% completion rate, 3,701 yards, 22 TDs, 6 interceptions to go with 760 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground — that the Eagles happily paid him like one of the game’s elite QBs.

Hurts’ extension will set the bar for new QB deals, giving Jackson another potential benchmark for negotiations, as well as soon-to-be extended young QBs like Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.