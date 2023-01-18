Jamin Pugh, known professionally as Jay Briscoe has passed away at the age of 38, AEW President Tony Khan announced via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.

Rest In Peace Jamin — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2023

Moments after Khan’s announcement, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer News reported that Pugh, one half of the current Ring of Honor tag team champion Briscoe Brothers, was involved in a fatal car crash.

Tony Khan tweeted the death of Jay Briscoe in an auto accident. Two people in car died in an accident at 5:30 p.m. in Laurel, Maryland. Just horribly tragic news. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 18, 2023

Correction on the location of the Jay Briscoe accident, it was Laurel, Delaware, not Maryland. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 18, 2023

Thoughts and prayers have continued to pour out from the wrestling community, with mere hours following Jay’s last tweet.

Jay Briscoe was one of the toughest men I ever had the privilege of sharing a ring with, as well as being a tremendous brother, father, and man. I’m so happy to have had the opportunity to know him and wrestle him as often as I did. Rest in Peace, Jay, I love you.#RIPJayBriscoe pic.twitter.com/6ZxNfgPcmw — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) January 18, 2023

Gutted, one of the realist & best. Thank you for amazing contributions to wrestling, my thoughts are with Mark, Jay’s Children & wife and that whole family. Terrible https://t.co/iVxCQOzjZK — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 18, 2023

I watched The Double Dog collar match 3 times in the 24 hrs after it aired. I haven’t done that with any other match since I was a kid. RIP Jay Briscoe — ANGELS (@Alan_V_Angels) January 18, 2023

I’m fucking heart broken. Jay Briscoe is one of if not THE most intense performer I have ever seen live. He was an incredible personality and he’s going to be deeply, DEEPLY missed. Words won’t justify how utterly devastating this is. Not fair man. pic.twitter.com/VjLy3lyCzs — Matthew | Pro Wrestling Enjoyer (@BRAlNBUSTAH) January 18, 2023

One of my favorite moments I witnessed live, when Jay Briscoe won the ROH Title. Fuck this sucks. pic.twitter.com/eofjcA2AFQ — John Gjoni (@JohnGjoni) January 18, 2023

Rest in Power to Jay Briscoe. 🕊️ Helped me fall inlove with indie wrestling years and years ago. pic.twitter.com/mHZ2ooxFkc — 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) January 18, 2023

https://t.co/Nq5bF10nrY Another brother gone too soon. Please track this match down if you can. Jay was incredible. As is his brother Mark. My condolences to his friends and family. #RIPJayBriscoe — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe is one half of one of the greatest tag teams in the history of professional wrestling. Losing him is unbelievably tragic and heartbreaking. That is so unfortunate, RIP. — Ibou, of WrestlePurists (@BackupHangman) January 18, 2023

Staples of the ROH brand since 2002, Jay and his brother, Mark, were the lifeblood of the promotion and continued to carry its torch well into Khan’s ownership. Jay Briscoe was a two-time ROH World Champion, 13-time ROH tag champion, and former ROH six-man tag champion. Jay’s death comes a month after one of the greatest matches in Ring of Honor history, where the Briscoe Brothers unseated FTR for the tag titles.

I’ve been in tears since I heard the news. I just don’t have the words. Rest in Peace Jay. — Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) January 18, 2023

Their feud is one of the best in recent memory, with FTR setting the stage with a win at Super Card of Honor in April, FTR taking a best two out of three falls match later in July at Death Before Dishonor, and the Briscoe earning the win in the double dog collar match as the headline of Final Battle just last month.