Ring of Honor’s Jay Briscoe, One Half Of The Briscoe Brothers, Died In A Reported Car Accident

Jamin Pugh, known professionally as Jay Briscoe has passed away at the age of 38, AEW President Tony Khan announced via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Moments after Khan’s announcement, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer News reported that Pugh, one half of the current Ring of Honor tag team champion Briscoe Brothers, was involved in a fatal car crash.

Thoughts and prayers have continued to pour out from the wrestling community, with mere hours following Jay’s last tweet.

Staples of the ROH brand since 2002, Jay and his brother, Mark, were the lifeblood of the promotion and continued to carry its torch well into Khan’s ownership. Jay Briscoe was a two-time ROH World Champion, 13-time ROH tag champion, and former ROH six-man tag champion. Jay’s death comes a month after one of the greatest matches in Ring of Honor history, where the Briscoe Brothers unseated FTR for the tag titles.

Their feud is one of the best in recent memory, with FTR setting the stage with a win at Super Card of Honor in April, FTR taking a best two out of three falls match later in July at Death Before Dishonor, and the Briscoe earning the win in the double dog collar match as the headline of Final Battle just last month.

