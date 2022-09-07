The New York Mets have spent almost all season in the top spot in the NL East division standings, having started the season hot while the reigning World Series champion Braves stumbled out of the gates.

However, on Tuesday night, the Braves caught the Mets, tying for the division lead with a win in Oakland coupled with New York dropping a game to the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates. Watching the Braves reel in the Mets has been quite the sight over the past couple months, as Atlanta’s gotten red-hot while the Mets have come back to earth a bit, although still have been playing solid, yet unspectacular, ball.

After those results, the Mets broadcast partner SNY posted to Instagram about the Braves tying things up and one of the Mets’ biggest and most famous fans, Jerry Seinfeld, chimed in to blame Timmy Trumpet’s live performance during their recent Dodgers series for the Mets losing their division lead.

The Mets are 3-3 since Timmy Trumpet did a live performance of Narco to welcome closer Edwin Diaz to the mound — including that game where Diaz shutdown the Dodgers in a scoreless inning — which isn’t great but not catastrophic.

The Trumpet Curse isn’t something only Seinfeld has complained about, as Mets fans are naturally inclined to expect the worst anytime they’re having too much fun, but it seems more to be the Braves playing ridiculously good baseball while the Mets have been a touch flat than anything else.

One could also make the point that while the Mets still held the lead for a week following Timmy Trumpet’s performance, they lost it immediately on the day the Jerry Seinfeld x Kith photoshoot released with him in a Mets hat.

You have to wonder if Seinfeld is deflecting from the real cause of the Mets struggles, his fashion shoot, by pointing fingers at the innocent Timmy Trumpet.