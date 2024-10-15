The Jets Won The Davante Adams Sweepstakes

The New York Jets have tried something else in an attempt to save their disappointing season. After the team followed up firing head coach Robert Saleh with a loss on Monday Night Football to the Buffalo Bills to fall to 2-4 on the year, New York pulled off a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire standout wide receiver Davante Adams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Adams is heading to New York in exchange for a third-round pick that could become a second-round selection — one of the rumors amid the trade drama involving Adams was that Las Vegas would not part with him for anything less than a second. The other big hang-up was, reportedly, that the Raiders did not want to be on the hook for too much of Adams’ salary, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets will assume the balance of what he’s owed.

Adams, the 31-year-old pass catcher who has earned three first-team All-Pro selections in his career, reportedly wanted a trade as it became obvious the Raiders are in the middle of a rebuilding year — the team is 2-4 and in last place in the AFC West. While the Jets have the same record, heading to New York will let Adams team up with Aaron Rodgers, with whom he was teammates in Green Bay. Currently, the Jets are in the middle of a three-game losing streak, and while the hope is that the 1-2 punch of Adams and Garrett Wilson will breathe some life into a disappointing offense, Rodgers in particular will have to raise his game, as he is 22nd in the league in QBR up to this point in the season.