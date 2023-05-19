Hall Of Fame Running Back Jim Brown Dies At 87

One of the greatest football players to ever set foot on the gridiron has died. According to the Associated Press, Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown, who spent the entirety of his professional career as a member of the Cleveland Browns, passed away on Thursday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 87 years old.

Brown’s wife, Monique, released a statement via his official Instagram account in which she said that he passed away peacefully.

The Browns likewise posted a tribute after the news of his death became official.

Jim Brown Forever 🧡🤎♾️ Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary. It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he… pic.twitter.com/F2rrTUnsc1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2023

An all-time great athlete whose excellence was on display in basketball, lacrosse, and track-and-field, Brown’s most notable exploits came in world of football. He was a unanimous All-American out of the backfield for the Syracuse Orange, which he parlayed into being the sixth overall pick by Cleveland in the 1957 NFL Draft. Few football players are more decorated than Brown, whose number was retired by Cleveland after a 9-year career that saw him earn three NFL MVP awards, eight first-team All-Pro selections, one second-team All-Pro nod, and an NFL championship in 1964, which remains the most recent title in franchise history.

Beyond his time in the NFL, Brown was well-known for his work as an activist during the civil rights movement and a prolific acting career.