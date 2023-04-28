The Indianapolis Colts entered the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on the list of teams that needed a quarterback. After Bryce Young went No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers and C.J. Stroud went second to the Houston Texans, the Colts found themselves in a position to take Anthony Richardson or Will Levis at No. 4 overall, assuming no one called up the Arizona Cardinals and jumped them.

Fortunately for them, the Texans traded with the Cardinals and took Will Anderson at No. 3, which cleared the way for Indianapolis to take their quarterback of the future in Richardson, the ultra-toosly signal caller out of Florida who has the highest ceiling in the draft. But it appears Colts owner Jim Irsay is open to the idea of doing something extremely off the wall, as he asked fans on his Twitter account if they should take Levis in the second round, too.

Colts Fans…would you take Will Levis at #2 if you’re on the board for Colts in 4 hours from now???🏈🏈🏈… and go Montana – Young for Franchise?? — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 28, 2023

Levis surprisingly fell out of the first round on Thursday night. While he is not a finished product as a passer, the former Kentucky quarterback was viewed as someone who could go as high as No. 2 overall. This, mixed with the fact that he spent the entire night in the green room, made the fact that he got out of the first all the more surprising.

Of course, the Colts taking Levis with the No. 35 overall pick — they’re up fourth on Day 2 — would be completely insane considering they picked Richardson already. Our hunch is Irsay was just having some fun, but if he was not, well, we will be writing another blog about that at approximately 7:30 p.m. EST this evening.