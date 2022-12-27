JJ Watt Announces He’ll Retire At The End Of The Season

One of the greatest defensive players in NFL history will retire at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season. Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner, posted on Twitter that Sunday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the final home contest of his career.

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022

The Cardinals have two more games left this season, as the team has already been eliminated from postseason contention. The team will travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons this week before wrapping up the year with a trip to San Francisco to play the 49ers.

Watt, who turns 34 in March, joined Arizona’s roster in the 2021 offseason. Prior to that, he established himself as one of the most fearsome players to ever rush the passer during his decade-long tenure with the Houston Texans. While injuries hampered him towards the end of his time with the franchise, Watt is the greatest player in the Texans’ short history. In addition to his trio of Defensive Player of the Year wins in 2012, 2014, and 2015, Watt was a seven-time All-Pro selection with the team. Five of those selections came as a first-team player.

For his career, Watt has accrued 111.5 sacks, which puts him in 38th in NFL history.