joc pederson
Getty Image
Sports

Joc Pederson Revealed The Dumb Meme That Got Him Slapped By Tommy Pham

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The weirdest story in baseball right now involves fantasy football and group chat jokes gone wrong.

A pregame altercation between Reds outfielder Tommy Pham and Giants outfielder Joc Pederson on Friday saw Pham slap Pederson and the two being separated. On Saturday, (grainy) video of the incident emerged, showing Pham loading up and giving Pederson a pretty hard smack, earning himself a three-game suspension from Major League Baseball in the process, and Pham said Pederson crossed the line with a joke in a group chat with other MLB players about his old team, the Padres, and there was also a dispute over a fantasy football league where “big money” was involved.

Pham said the group chat comments were “disrespectful” and also referred to himself as a “high roller,” which is an objectively funny thing to say about yourself amid a fantasy football dispute.

After the Reds and Giants played on Saturday, Pederson decided to clear up exactly what happened and revealed screenshots of that group chat, in which he made a rather tame joke about the Padres, causing Pham to get very mad and then drop out of the football league — which Pederson did admit involved a lot of money.

The funniest part of this is Pham getting this mad over a group chat joke and losing money over the fantasy league caused him to lose even more money because of the loss of three game checks for slapping Pederson in the outfield. The lesson, at the very least, is to never confront someone at work over a thing like this where your bosses will see it.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×