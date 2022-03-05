One of the fun parts of the NFL Draft Combine is watching the big fellas run the 40-yard dash. Whether they’re offensive or defensive linemen, watching the dudes who line up in the trenches show off their wheels is always a blast, especially when one of them is able to break the 5-second mark.

You can count Jordan Davis among the linemen who managed to shatter that. Davis, a unanimous All-American and the mountain of a man in the middle of Georgia’s indomitable defensive line last season, is expected to be one of the first defensive tackles taken at the 2022 NFL Draft, if not the first one off the board. Everyone knew Davis was huge, and thanks to the Combine, we got his hilarious exact measurements.

Jordan Davis 6'6"

341 lbs

34" arms

10 3/4" hands — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) March 5, 2022

He is large! Guys this size normally throw down an insane number on the bench press and then look like they’re running into a strong wind when they run their 40. Davis, however, is a freak, and managed to run the 40-yard dash in 4.82 seconds.

The simulcast of his run is also extremely funny.

For comparison, Josh Allen, a quarterback who is revered for his ability to run, had a 4.75-second 40 at the Combine. There were quarterbacks and tight ends this year who did not eclipse his time, and Davis would have had the fastest time among offensive linemen. All of this is to say: an NFL team should draft him very high, because they will be extremely happy with their decision.