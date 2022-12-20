The weather in Buffalo, New York can be pretty bad towards the end of the NFL regular season. With a new stadium coming for the Buffalo Bills sometime in the next decade, there are plenty of questions about whether or not the team should be required to play their home games in a dome. And in the eyes of their franchise player, believing they should is pretty ridiculous.

"I think that's a fairly soft take."@JoshAllenQB gives his thoughts on anyone who thinks the Bills should be mandated to play in a dome. 🔗: https://t.co/VANylerHls pic.twitter.com/NiPDjnxCYI — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) December 20, 2022

“No, I think that’s a fairly soft take,” Josh Allen said in reference to a recent clip from The Dan Le Batard Show in which a producer, Chris Wittyngham, said he believes the NFL should mandate a dome in Buffalo. “I did see that clip. It’s football, man. It’s football weather. We love what we do, to kind of have some of these snow games — again, it’s cold for us, it’s cold for them, there’s snow for us, there’s snow for them.”

Allen, who was in the midst of an appearance on Kyle Brandt’s Basement, went on to say that other stadiums have different advantages, although he made sure to say “I think we all know what I’m talking about.” (This may be a reference to how players will sometimes struggle to get through games in Miami without cramping.)

The Bills played the Dolphins this past week in Orchard Park and won, 32-29, on a game-winning field goal as time expired.