Josh Allen is capable of doing some pretty bonkers stuff on the football field. The rocket armed signal caller for the Buffalo Bills can make something very difficult — playing QB in the National Football League — look remarkably easy, and the case can be made that he did the most insane thing we’ve seen him do yet in the third quarter of Sunday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Allen and the Bills had a 21-3 win over the reigning NFC champions, with the game taking place in hilariously snowy conditions in Buffalo. Facing a first-and-goal from the Niners’ 7, Allen dropped back and threw it to Amari Cooper, who was able to bring the ball in. And then, the crazy thing happened: Cooper, who was being tackled, pitched it back to Allen, and there was enough space for him to rumble into the end zone.

Technically, the play is scored as Allen throwing a touchdown and getting a receiving touchdown on the same play, which as you can guess doesn’t happen all that often — Allen is the fourth player in NFL history to get credited with both on the same play. It’s an incredible, backyard football-esque play, and if Allen ends up winning MVP this season, I have a hunch this will end up in the highlight reel.