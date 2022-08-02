juan soto
Juan Soto Is Headed To The Padres In A Blockbuster Trade To Join Fernando Tatis Jr. And Manny Machado

As the MLB trade deadline approached, all eyes in the baseball world were on the future of Juan Soto. The Nationals superstar outfielder had turned down an extension offer prior to the All-Star break and when Washington wasn’t willing to make a new offer, they put him on the trade market and fielded offers from teams around the league.

While it took longer than expected, the Nationals finally found a deal they liked as the San Diego Padres continue to go all-in on their young, talented core, sending three of their top 14 prospects (per MLB.com’s prospect rankings) to Washington in the deal, along with three other players, per Jeff Passan and Jon Morosi.

Hassell and Wood are the Nos. 1 and 3 prospects in the Padres farm system, as the Nats get a pair of talented young outfielders and seriously bolster their farm system in the process. On the Padres side, they’re fine sending two of their top prospects out for the uber-talented Soto, as they are looking to battle the Dodgers for NL West supremacy for the long haul (after also trading for star closer Josh Hader from the Brewers), with Soto joining Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. (currently rehabbing a wrist fracture) in what will be one of the most fun, young trios in all of baseball.

UPDATE: There is one hold up on the trade and it is Eric Hosmer, who the Padres need to waive his no-trade clause and to this point he hasn’t.

Hosmer can, effectively, hold this up until he is given some further guaranteed money to waive his no-trade (or the Padres are forced to find a different player to include).

