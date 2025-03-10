Justin Fields Will Sign A $40 Million Deal With The New York Jets

The quarterback carousel in the NFL got moving over the weekend with Geno Smith being traded to the Raiders and kept on rolling on Monday as the legal tampering window of free agency opened. Sam Darnold is replacing Smith in Seattle on a three-year deal, while the former employer of both Darnold and Smith, the New York Jets, was also in the market for a new QB after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason.

According to Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, the Jets will be bringing in former Bears and Steelers quarterback Justin Fields on a two-year deal worth $40 million, with $30 million guaranteed. It’s a nice pay day for Fields, who started the first six games of the season for the Steelers and led them to a 4-2 record before Russell Wilson returned from injury. Fields’ production as a passer wasn’t spectacular — 65.8 completion percentage for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception — but it was solid and he added 289 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

His running ability will certainly be a new element for the Jets after having Aaron Rodgers under center last year, and the Jets will hope pairing Fields with his former teammate at Ohio State, Garrett Wilson, can quickly get him comfortable in the passing game. It’s not a huge gamble by the Jets considering it’s just a two-year deal, but it is more money than most anticipated being out there for Fields off just six games as a starter last year. If it works and Fields manages to pop, the Jets will have found their QB of the future, but if he doesn’t put it together as a passer this year, they will likely be back on the QB hunt next offseason.