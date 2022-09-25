Two years ago, the Los Angeles Chargers faced an early season game against the Chiefs with a quarterback dealing with cracked ribs, and Tyrod Taylor decided to get a pain-killing injection to try and play. Instead, the Chargers team doctor punctured Taylor’s lung with the injection, forcing him to go to the hospital and inadvertently beginning the Justin Herbert era in L.A.

Taylor is currently suing the Chargers doctor for this incident, and now the Chargers face an almost identical situation heading into Week 3 with Herbert, who has a rib cartilage injury and is mulling over the same pain-killing injection to try and play against the Jaguars. Herbert is reportedly pushing to play, while the Chargers medical staff is “encouraging him” to take the longview and sit out a week, but it will be a game-time decision — and it seems the Chargers would take extra precautions to avoid a similar disastrous situation as what happened to Taylor by using ultrasound to guide the injection.

If Justin Herbert chooses to take a pain injection today, it will be done with the assistance of an ultra sound imaging monitor to guide the administering doctor to appropriate site.

Sources say Herbert received an injection to practice on a (limited) basis with mixed results. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 25, 2022

The Chargers medical team have “encouraged” Herbert to take the “long view” in weighing his decision.

The cartilage injury can last several weeks or several months. Rib protector can’t help with rotation when Herbert twists and throws.

And he plays football. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 25, 2022

Not surprisingly, Justin Herbert is making a push to play through the pain. He’s a very competitive dude and doesn’t want to miss a game. He threw some yesterday and felt better but not all the way there. The #Chargers will see how he feels later today. https://t.co/dF36Wk9SV7 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 25, 2022

First off, there’s a good question as to why using ultrasound to guide the injection wasn’t standard operating procedure in the first place with Taylor — and probably only helps his case in his lawsuit. Second, even with added precautions, many fans can’t get past what happened to Taylor and would like Herbert to reconsider his push to play given the worst case scenario is a punctured lung, particularly in a Week 3 game with the Jaguars.

