A Chargers Doctor Puncturing Tyrod Taylor’s Lung Led To A Wave Of ‘Simpsons’ Reactions On Twitter

Tyrod Taylor was a late scratch from Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs. It wasn’t clear exactly what happened, outside of the fact that he needed to go to the hospital for a chest problem, and while rookie Justin Herbert performed admirably after getting thrust into the starting spot on short notice, there was plenty of concern about what happened that led to Taylor before the game.

Thanks to Adam Schefter of ESPN, we now know: Taylor suffered a punctured lung. Even worse, this happened on accident as a result of the team’s doctor trying to give him a pain-killing injection.

Obviously this is horrifying, and fortunately, Taylor seems to be doing better, although he had been listed as week-to-week and doesn’t look like he will line up under center this week.

As is oftentimes the case when news from out of left field hits Twitter, the primary reaction was to get off a number of jokes. This time, it was people saying that the Chargers’ doctor was Dr. Nick Riviera, the lovable but extremely bad doctor from The Simpsons.

In a less meme-driven analysis of the injury, one doctor explained that this sort of injection is really tricky to pull off.

In Taylor’s absence, Herbert, the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, completed 22 of his 33 pass attempts for 333 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also punched one in the the ground. It wasn’t quite enough, though, as the Chiefs erased a fourth quarter deficit to win in overtime, 23-20.

