Justin Herbert learned a pretty tough lesson about life in the NFL last season. Despite following up his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign with one of the most productive seasons that any quarterback had during the 2021 campaign — Herbert completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns — the Los Angeles Chargers fell just short of making the postseason for the first time in his young career. Los Angeles went 9-8 and lost perhaps the best game of the season in their final matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, which cost them a spot in the playoffs. With Herbert under center, it’s pretty easy to see how the Charges can change that in 2022. Uproxx Sports caught up with Herbert last week to talk about the lessons learned from last year’s heartbreak, how he’s grown as a quarterback, his role on Lowe’s Home Team, and whether he gets more nervous during Chargers games or when he’s watching his alma mater, Oregon, which features his younger brother Patrick lining up at tight end. What do you got going on with Lowe’s? With Lowe’s, it’s a great partnership that I’m really looking forward to. I’m now a part of the Lowe’s Home Team, it’s a group of players across the country tackling community projects. I was fortunate enough to be a part of one in L.A. for Kid City, helping first generation students go to college. The project that Lowe’s has taken on with them, I’m really looking forward to seeing how that turns out. Why did you pick the charity that you picked? I was always so impressed with what after school programs were able to do. I was a part of a couple growing up in Eugene, Oregon, they’ve helped me so much, whether it’s academics, athletics, it helped me be a better person. And the one down in L.A., I think, has done a fantastic job. I’ve been a part of it, able to go see it actually a couple of times, and just the work that they put in, and especially the work that Lowe’s is putting into this project, it’ll be fantastic to watch. Let’s talk a little bit of football. It’s a very broad question, but what’s your general approach been this offseason? It’s been to get better, unfortunately, we fell short last year at 9-8, missed the playoffs. So, we need to be better than that. And we have to do everything we can to make the playoffs this year. We certainly feel like we’ve got the talent on our team, but now it’s all up to executing and making sure that we’re in those positions to win games. And so for me, worked a lot on footwork, continuing the timing with the routes of the receivers, and having time with all those guys that we added — Gerald Everett, the rest receivers, Sony Michel, as well. It’s a lot to look forward to.

And kind of going off of that, for how great the NFL is, it could be a really cruel place, and you guys learned that lesson the hard way last season. Is that the sort of thing that has been a source of motivation this offseason, and how does that experience help you guys as you’re heading into this upcoming season? It definitely has been, that’s a great point that you bring up. We wish that we could have kept playing in the playoffs, and this game that we’re about to play has come six or seven months too late. We’ve had all that time to really think, to get better. But now it’s another opportunity to go out there and play football and do everything we can to hopefully set ourselves up for the playoffs. And that’s the ultimate goal in the NFL, it’s to get there and to keep winning. We’ve done our best this offseason and now it’s time to go out and show it. And this is a unique offseason for you because it’s your first one with the same head coach and same offensive coordinator. How big of a help is it in that you don’t have to learn a brand new offense, you don’t need to build up those relationships, all the sorts of things that come with those sorts of major overhauls? I think it’s been huge that we’ve had a year of film to be able to go back and look at, especially having all those installs that we do and all the different verbiage and terminology, we’re comfortable with it, we’re familiar with it, and we’re steps ahead of where we were at this point last year. Camp was was much easier in terms of learning the offense and spending time with the receivers, because everyone was already familiar with it and we kept a lot of the guys. So, I thought that part was huge for us. You’re entering your third season, where do you feel like you have improved the most from that talented kid at Oregon to where you are now in the NFL? I think a ton, over the past couple of years. I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some great quarterback coaches, some great offensive coordinators, and especially the receivers, tight ends, and offensive line that we have, they’ve made my job so much easier. But just doing my best to continue to get the ball out quick, avoid taking sacks, protect the football, you can always cut down on turnovers and being smart with the ball. So, that’s definitely been an emphasis this offseason, as well. And so much of the excitement when I hear people talk about you stems from how you process the game, how you understand the game before the snap, during a play. Do you feel like that ability is something that can be learned, can be developed? Do you think that’s natural? Do you think it’s something that only comes with playing on the field? I think it comes with repetition. I think it’s definitely something I’ve had to get better at over the years, and I think, thankfully, spending so much time with Shane Day, our quarterback coach, [he] has done a fantastic job of just teaching me the progressions of reads, of going through it quickly, getting the ball out quickly if nothing else is there, and playing smart football. That’s what’s important to the quarterback, not shooting yourself in the foot and not turning the ball over, not forcing things downfield but playing smart. And if everything’s covered downfield, find the checkdown and give the ball to Austin Ekeler for five or six yards, and that’s really tough for defenses to stop. If everyone’s playing like that, you’re able to move the ball, continually getting first downs, that’s how a quarterback should be playing.