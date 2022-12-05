justin verlander
Getty Image
Sports

Justin Verlander Is Joining The Mets On A 2-Year, $86 Million Deal

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

With Jacob deGrom going to Texas, the New York Mets found themselves with a massive hole in their starting rotation to plug and did just that on Monday when word broke that Justin Verlander was leaving Houston for New York.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Mets had agreed to a two-year, $86 million deal with a “vesting third-year option” to bring the soon to be 40-year-old ace to Queens.

That’s obviously a massive commitment to a pitcher entering his 40s, but Verlander is coming off another Cy Young winning season in which he led the majors with a 1.75 ERA and a 0.829 WHIP. The three-time Cy Young award winner (and 2011 AL MVP) will join Max Scherzer at the top of the Mets rotation that will continue to boast two of baseball’s best starters, even after seeing deGrom walk. The question, of course, will be whether Verlander’s health will hold up after Tommy John surgery cost him the 2021 season, but he certainly didn’t show signs of losing anything in his first year back in 2022.

After falling short in the Wild Card, the Mets clearly had ideas on how to upgrade their roster and Verlander is the first big piece, but few expect New York to be done making significant acquisitions.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2022
by: Twitter
The Best Songs Of 2022
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of November 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×