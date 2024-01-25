LSU WR Kayshon Boutte Once Bet Two Of His Own Props In A Parlay And Lost Both

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was arrested on Thursday in Baton Rouge on charges of computer fraud and illegal gambling while under 21 years of age by Louisiana State Police. In the release announcing the arrest, the police indicated that Boutte placed more than 8,900 wagers over the course of just over a year’s time from 2022-2023 prior to turning 21 while a member of the LSU football team.

A handful of those were on college football including six bets on LSU football. According to arrest documents obtained by The Advocate’s Wilson Alexander and Elyse Carmosino, he bet on himself in at least one game, placing an Over bet on his yardage (82.5) and to score a touchdown in LSU’s season opener against Florida State on Sept. 4, 2022. Boutte’s final stat line that day was two catches for 20 yards and no touchdowns, meaning his parlay lost of his own doing.

Not only did he fail to hit on a parlay involving himself, but Boutte created the account by using a credit card with his mother’s name on it and used the username “Kayshonboutte01.” FanDuel caught on to what happened when Boutte opened a legal account in Massachusetts with the same credit card once he turned 21, tracing payments from that card to this other account — as well as another card that had Boutte as the payer. Boutte also made a number of his bets from the LSU facility.

It’s safe to say this was not a particularly well thought out plan, and now Boutte faces criminal charges and, one would expect, to have his NFL career come to a rather quick end.