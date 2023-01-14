The Arizona Cardinals opted to fire head coach Kliff Kingsbury earlier this week. Kingsbury, a former college head coach who was hired with no NFL coaching experience prior to the 2019 season, went 28-37-1 during his time at the helm of the Cardinals and helped get the team to the postseason one time — they made it last year and lost in the Wild Card round to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Kingsbury, who is known to be a good offensive mind, is apparently a bit of a hot commodity on the open market, as Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reports that a few teams have reached out to him with the hopes that he’ll fill their offensive coordinator vacancy. There is just one problem: Schrager brings word that Kingsbury is so uninterested in coaching right now that he recently purchased a one-way flight to Thailand.

As I just reported on FOX, multiple teams have contacted Kliff Kingsbury for their vacant OC job. He bought a one way ticket to Thailand and has told teams (respectfully) that he’s not interested at the moment. @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 14, 2023

Prior to heading to the NFL, Kingsbury spent six years as the head coach of his alma mater, Texas Tech. His contract with the Red Raiders was not renewed after the 2018 campaign, and while he originally agreed to become the offensive coordinator at USC, he left the program after a few weeks to take an NFL head coaching gig.