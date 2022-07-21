One of the biggest bits of news in the NFL this offseason was the apparent divide between the Arizona Cardinals and starting quarterback Kyler Murray. It led to questions about whether or not the two sides were on their way towards a breakup at some point in the future, but on Thursday afternoon, those questions were emphatically answered when reports began circulating that Murray and the Cardinals agreed to a lucrative contract extension.

The news of the deal came from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, who reported that the two sides agreed to a 5-year deal that will keep Murray, the former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, in a Cardinals uniform through the 2028 campaign.

The #AZCardinals and two-time Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray are working to close a monster extension that will make Murray one of the NFL’s highest-paid players, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. After an offseason of drama, Murray could be locked in as AZ’s QB for years to come. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2022

This deal is slated to lock up Kyler Murray through 2028, source says. So, five new years. https://t.co/22M8MTlxFc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2022

Adam Schefter of ESPN added the financials, which will make Murray one of the highest-paid players in league history. The deal is for a hair over $230 million, with $160 million of that fully guaranteed.

Cardinals are giving Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed, per source. It gives Murray the second highest paid QB average at $46.1 million per year. https://t.co/tTnUJXGSm3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2022

Murray has turned into one of the NFL’s most dynamic quarterbacks since joining the Cardinals. Last season, he completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s QB-friendly offense. Murray added 88 carries for 423 yards and five scores on the ground as well during 2021, a season which saw Arizona make it to the playoffs for the first time in Murray’s career.