kyler murray
Getty Image
Sports

Report: Kyler Murray And The Cardinals Agreed To A Monster $230.5 Million Extension

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

One of the biggest bits of news in the NFL this offseason was the apparent divide between the Arizona Cardinals and starting quarterback Kyler Murray. It led to questions about whether or not the two sides were on their way towards a breakup at some point in the future, but on Thursday afternoon, those questions were emphatically answered when reports began circulating that Murray and the Cardinals agreed to a lucrative contract extension.

The news of the deal came from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, who reported that the two sides agreed to a 5-year deal that will keep Murray, the former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, in a Cardinals uniform through the 2028 campaign.

Adam Schefter of ESPN added the financials, which will make Murray one of the highest-paid players in league history. The deal is for a hair over $230 million, with $160 million of that fully guaranteed.

Murray has turned into one of the NFL’s most dynamic quarterbacks since joining the Cardinals. Last season, he completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s QB-friendly offense. Murray added 88 carries for 423 yards and five scores on the ground as well during 2021, a season which saw Arizona make it to the playoffs for the first time in Murray’s career.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×