For many, the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins‘ passing after being struck by a car came by way of Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter relayed the news from Haskins’ agent, but after much outrage, he decided to delete his original tweet — specifically, people were not happy that Schefter said that Haskins was “a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL.”

After deleting, Schefter changed the wording in the tweet to make it the following:

Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

Still, much was made of his original characterization of Haskins’ NFL career, which, in addition to being an unnecessary inclusion into the tweet, was not accurate: While he was cut by Washington before the conclusion of his second season, Haskins was signed by Pittsburgh less than a month later, where he spent last season and was part of the quarterback room heading into 2022.

But no matter what, Schefter’s decision to include that in his original tweet drew the ire of a number of NFL players, including Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who expressed an apparent long-standing gripe he has with Schefter.

@AdamSchefter you lame asf all around grown ass man and can look in the mirror and smile at yourself — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 9, 2022

And he never does ❗️ https://t.co/IOT2TDxr58 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 9, 2022

How about “ Dwayne Haskins, son, husband, buckeye brother, friend, beloved teammate has passed away” TF his career ups and downs have to do with him unfortunately losing his life🤦🏾‍♂️ STFU! Let his family & friends grieve instead of throwing shade. Praying for the Haskins family!! pic.twitter.com/gb1D9KcgCQ — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) April 9, 2022

Athletes for the record.. the shit @AdamSchefter wrote that’s how a lot of people view us.. we ain’t shit but entertainment!.. if you let 1 treat you with disrespect the rest will follow… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 9, 2022

you lame @AdamSchefter give that dude name some respect — Rashod Bateman (@R_bateman2) April 9, 2022

A number of Haskins’ teammates with the Steelers joined the chorus of voices that were not happy with this characterization of him.

You gotta do better @AdamSchefter !!! This is wild!! A MAN lost his life!! https://t.co/BowSkkLw66 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) April 9, 2022

Why include that bulshit in your tweet !!? Y’all reporters ain’t got no heart https://t.co/akmiJJ4M1W — Marcus Allen (@Chico_Hndrxx) April 9, 2022

And from a reporter’s perspective, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports to say that “the players we cover are human beings.”