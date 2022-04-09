lamar jackson dwayne haskins
Lamar Jackson Was Furious With ESPN’s Adam Schefter For His Insensitive Tweet About Dwayne Haskins’ Death

For many, the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins‘ passing after being struck by a car came by way of Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter relayed the news from Haskins’ agent, but after much outrage, he decided to delete his original tweet — specifically, people were not happy that Schefter said that Haskins was “a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL.”

After deleting, Schefter changed the wording in the tweet to make it the following:

Still, much was made of his original characterization of Haskins’ NFL career, which, in addition to being an unnecessary inclusion into the tweet, was not accurate: While he was cut by Washington before the conclusion of his second season, Haskins was signed by Pittsburgh less than a month later, where he spent last season and was part of the quarterback room heading into 2022.

But no matter what, Schefter’s decision to include that in his original tweet drew the ire of a number of NFL players, including Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who expressed an apparent long-standing gripe he has with Schefter.

A number of Haskins’ teammates with the Steelers joined the chorus of voices that were not happy with this characterization of him.

And from a reporter’s perspective, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports to say that “the players we cover are human beings.”

