Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens got back on track the last two weeks with wins over the Cowboys and Bills in national spotlight games, which brought them back into the contender conversation for many coming into Week 5 against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

While the defense did not make the trip to Cincy, giving up 38 points in regulation, the offense certainly did for Baltimore as Jackson led a comeback to force overtime at 38-38 by making some outrageous plays. His best (or, at least, wildest) came on a 2nd and goal from the 7 where he dropped the snap, picked it up, stiff-armed Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard to the ground, and threw back across his body to Isaiah Likely while getting hit on the sideline for a touchdown.

Doing any of these things would’ve made for a ridiculous play, but Jackson showed off everything that makes him such a unique quarterback on this play. He had the athleticism to pick up the ball and get out of the pocket rather than just falling on it, the strength and balance to throw off Hubbard, and then the arm strength and vision to pull off a throw that no coach would advise to find Likely in the end zone.

Unfortunately, the next time Jackson dropped a snap in overtime, he couldn’t bail himself out as the Bengals scooped it up and put themselves in field goal range.

However, the Bengals played for a 53-yard field goal and missed it on a bad hold, which the Ravens punished with a 50-yard run by Derrick Henry to set up a game-winning kick by Justin Tucker.