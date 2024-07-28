Three years removed from fighting to a no contest, Belal Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC) dominated Leon Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) to a decision victory to claim the UFC Welterweight championship in the main event of UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

Edwards and Muhammad couldn’t wait to get going early in the first round, where Muhammad gained the very early and easy takedown. Edwards spent about a minute on his back before exploding up to his feet and transitioning into a dominant clinch position against the cage. Edwards began to pick apart Muhammad before the challenger found his range, connecting on both levels before taking the champ to the ground again to end the round.

Muhammad showed his hand speed to open the second, connecting over and again, then shooting for a takedown. Muhammad fought through for a takedown again before taking the champ’s back. On their feet, Muhammad scooped Edwards and dropped him on his head. As Edwards made his way to his feet, Muhammad scooped him again, dropped him on his head, and took his back. Against the cage, Edwards moved quickly to score a takedown, understanding he was approaching going down two rounds to none.

OMG!!! Belal Muhammad slams Leon Edwards head straight 2 the GROUND – SUPER SLOW MOTION ‼️😯💥 #ufc304 pic.twitter.com/MNjG8U2jJB — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) July 28, 2024

In the third, Edwards was cautious with strikes, snapping a head kick and looking for openings up top. Edwards wrapped Muhammad against the cage and took the challenger’s back on the ground. Edwards dominated the ground position while Muhammad fought off the champ’s hands.

To open the fourth, Edward and Muhammad traded huge shots on their feet. As Muhammad began to connect up top, he immediately went downstairs for the takedown, eventually getting Edwards to the ground, where he kept him until the end of the round.

In the fifth, Muhammad kept his game plan firm, getting Edwards to the ground again and flustering the champ. Edwards reversed into top position incredibly late in the round before laying down massive elbows that gashed the challenger. It appeared to be too little too late.

The first bout between Muhammad and Edwards ended with an eye poke 18 seconds into the second round. Since then. Edwards went on to beat Nate Diaz, knock out Kamaru Usman to win the welterweight belt before defending in a rematch against Usman and earning a decision over Colby Covington.

All Muhammad has done since that night in March was wait patiently for his chance. He earned victories over Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, Sean Brady, and Gilbert Burns to put himself in a position to taste UFC gold.