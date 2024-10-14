The Detroit Lions lost a high-profile game to the Dallas Cowboys at the end of the regular season last year on a controversial decision by the referees to wipe a successful two-point conversion off the board. Some hard feelings must’ve lingered from that game, because on Sunday, the Lions beat the hell out of the Cowboys in Dallas. Behind nearly 500 yards of total offense and a dominant display from their defense, Detroit picked up an emphatic, 47-9 win that makes clear they are one of the teams to beat in the NFC.

After the game, the fine folks with the Lions’ social media team were feeling themselves a bit. During the game, the official account for AT+T Stadium celebrated the fact that 93,644 people attended the game — an impressive number, for sure. But there was a catch: They blurred out the score, which the Lions noted and pounced on.

🧐 is it us or is the scoreboard a little blurry? https://t.co/TIFeprUrGc — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 14, 2024

How anyone on the stadium’s social media team thought this would not backfire in this specific way is unclear, but kudos to the Lions for seeing an opportunity to get in on what was a pretty bad day for the Cowboys. With the win, Detroit moved to 4-1 on the year, while the Cowboys fell to 3-3 ahead of a stretch that features games against the Niners, Falcons, Eagles, and Texans.