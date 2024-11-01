The New York Jets keep holding on to any little bit of hope that they can turn their season around and reach the heights they aspired towards when the year began, and on Thursday Night Football this week, they had a chance to pick up a win against the Houston Texans, which are considered one of the up-and-coming teams in the AFC. Their defense had a good opening quarter, and after some difficult drives for the offense, it looked like they were able to finally get on the board when Malachi Corley took an end around in for a touchdown.

The problem: Even live, it looked like Corley might have pulled a DeSean Jackson and dropped the ball before he crossed the goal line. The bad news was that, yes, he did that. The considerably worse news was that because the ball rolled out of the back of the end zone, this became a touchback, and possession went to Houston.

What we thought was a Jets TD… is a touchback! Houston ball 😳#HOUvsNYJ on Prime Video

All New York needed was for this to not roll out of the end zone and they would have gotten the ball at the spot where Corley dropped it, which was about two inches out of the end zone. But few things sum up this Jets season better than this, so in a way, this was the only possible outcome.