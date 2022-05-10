Back on August 15, 2021, Lyon lost to Angers, 3-0, in a match in France’s top soccer league, Ligue 1. It ended up being the final game of Brazilian defender Marcelo’s game for the club, as he did not suit up for them again, had his contract terminated in January, and eventually inked a deal with Bordeaux.

It was a bit weird, because the 34-year-old Marcelo had played a ton in recent years and had his contract renewed in March of 2022. While he played poorly in the game, the scuttlebutt at the time was that Marcelo laughed while club captain Leo Dubois tried to address the team after. As it turns out, there is a bit more to this, because according to Julien Laurens of ESPN, Marcelo would not stop farting and laughing in the locker room after the team lost.

Marcelo was caught laughing during captain Leo Dubois’ speech to rally the troops following the game, which didn’t go down well with manager Peter Bosz and sporting director Juninho. However, according to ESPN sources, Marcelo was also disciplined by the club for repeatedly farting among his teammates in the dressing room and laughing in the presence of Juninho and Bosz.

We’re all adults here, and know that farting is a natural thing that happens. Having said that, this is essentially repeatedly farting and laughing at it during a very serious work meeting, so, I think we’d all lose our jobs if that happened.