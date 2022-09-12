Tom Brady retired this offseason for all of two months before announcing his return to the NFL and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd season shortly after. Brady said his decision was to spend more time with his family, but there were reports the was in talks with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross about joining Miami’s ownership group and, potentially, returning to the field with the Dolphins next year.

That all got squandered by the Brian Flores lawsuit which led to a tampering investigation by the NFL that found Miami had tampered with Brady (twice) and earned Ross a hefty fine and suspension from the league. It also meant Brady couldn’t go through with the move and he returns to Tampa to play for the Bucs once again.

Ahead of his 2022 season debut on Sunday night against the Cowboys, NBC tabbed none other than Michael Jordan to cut a pretty great promo video for Brady’s return, as he knows a thing or two about returning from retirement.

Michael Jordan x Tom Brady SNF promo 🐐pic.twitter.com/HBefmMRBaZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 12, 2022

As Jordan jokes, he made it two years before returning to basketball while Brady could only make it two months, but says that just shows how much he wants and needs it. Jordan goes on to talk about how, love him or hate him, Brady should be appreciated by NFL fans, noting greatness like that doesn’t come around all that often.