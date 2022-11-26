For the first time since 2000, the Michigan Wolverines won a football game in Columbus. Jim Harbaugh’s third-ranked squad walked into Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a highly-anticipated showdown with the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, and despite things being close and tense for the first half, the Wolverines ground the Buckeyes into dust during the game’s final two quarters en route to a 45-23 victory.

The win means the Wolverines are headed to Indianapolis for the second year in a row to compete for a Big Ten championship. But for these two teams, the rivalry is about more than getting to compete for titles, as there is a remarkable amount of pride on the line. And while the Buckeyes have owned this series over the last two decades, the Wolverines now have a winning streak for the first time since 1999 and 2000.

Michigan players were, unsurprisingly, fired up after the win, especially the manner in which they won, as the team outscored the Buckeyes in the second half, 28-3. To celebrate, someone on the team grabbed a flag with the iconic michigan Block M on it, went to midfield, and planted it right in the center of the O at midfield in Ohio Stadium.

UM plants the flag in the Block O pic.twitter.com/Sl554UWQlK — angelique (@chengelis) November 26, 2022

Another angle shows that the player who grabbed the flag and ran to midfield was defensive back Mike Sainristil.

Baker Mayfield famously did this in 2017 after the Oklahoma Sooner walked into Columbus and beat the Buckeyes.