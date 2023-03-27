Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has quickly become one of the NFL’s best quotes, as he’s willing to show a little more of his quirky personality to the masses than most coaches who seem to prefer to act more as football robots than people in press conferences.

On Monday, McDaniel spoke with the media, as did all of the NFL’s coaches at the annual league meetings, and he was asked for his thoughts on the impending sale of his former employer, the Washington Commanders. McDaniel seemed to not want to indulge much into talking about Dan Snyder and what it was like working for him, but he couldn’t help but offer an incredible quote (and say plenty about Snyder and how he runs the team) by noting that he was shocked when he learned the value of the Commanders when he remembered they wouldn’t even provide free coffee to the coaching staff.

Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel, coached in Washington for three seasons. I asked him about his former owner, Dan Snyder, selling the Washington Commanders. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/1dvAH4I3fa — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 27, 2023

McDaniel was part of the now legendary offensive staff that had current head coaches Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, Matt LaFleur and McDaniel all aboard, and apparently in the early 2000s, the franchise wasn’t exactly providing a lot of perks in the workplace. That tracks with just about everything we know about Snyder and how he runs the team. He’s reportedly asking for $6 billion from the sale of the franchise, and there are probably plenty more former employees of his a little frustrated at his penny-pinching ways given the windfall he’s about to receive.