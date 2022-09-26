Myles Garrett has quickly emerged as one of the best players in the NFL in his sixth season with the Cleveland Browns, as the former No. 1 overall pick has earned first team All-Pro status in each of his last two seasons.

Garrett is the leader of the Browns defense and is a significant reason for their 2-1 start to the 2022 season. Unfortunately, Garrett’s status for this coming week against the Falcons is unknown after the star defensive end was involved in a one-car crash that left him with “non-life threatening injuries,” per the Browns, and he was taken to the hospital for evaluations along with the female passenger in the car.

#Browns spokesman: Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon after leaving the practice facility. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital and we are in the process of gathering more information. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) September 26, 2022

Per News 5 Cleveland, Garrett’s car went off the side of the road and flipped “several times” before coming to a rest around 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon following Browns practice. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Garrett’s injuries were “minor,” that both he and the passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and alcohol and drugs were not involved as factors in the crash.

Hopefully Garrett and the passenger involved in the crash can make a full recovery quickly, and we will provide any further update when one is made officially by the Browns on his status.

UPDATE: Garrett suffered no broken bones, per his agent, and will hopefully be released from the hospital on Monday night, which, given how his car looked after the crash feels like a minor miracle.

Per his agent, Myles Garrett suffered no broken bones from the crash and is expected to be discharged from the hospital tonight #Browns https://t.co/Vf1Mzdd4cv — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 27, 2022