One of the best defenders in the NFL is looking to change teams this offseason, as Myles Garrett issued a formal trade request to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. The All-Pro defensive end has been one of the most dominant forces in the league since he arrived in Cleveland as the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, recording 102.5 sacks in his first eight seasons.

However, Garrett’s patience with the Browns franchise has worn thin, and after another season nowhere near contention, he has decided he’s had enough. Garrett issued a statement on Monday noting his love for Cleveland and the fans there, but saying he can’t keep waiting on the organization to build a contender around him and is requesting a trade (via Ian Rapoport).

It’s hard to blame Garrett, who seems aware that staying in Cleveland could resign himself to the same fate as Joe Thomas, being an all-time great and Hall of Famer at your position but never coming close to the ultimate prize in the sport. Garrett wishes to go somewhere that gives him a chance to do that, and right now the Browns are not that team and with Deshaun Watson’s contract looming over everything they do, seem pretty clearly not close to competing for a championship.

The challenge, of course, is finding a trade that brings back the kind of value that can help the Browns reset. Garrett is the foundational piece of their defense and is such a consistent, dominant force on the line that the Browns won’t part with him without getting a massive return. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports noted the starting point for any trade talks on Garrett would need to be two first round picks, which you don’t often see offered for non-quarterbacks. Garrett is a special case, though, as he’s a sure-fire Hall of Famer in his prime at a premium position, averaging 15 sacks per season over his last four years.

There will definitely be a market for his services, but it remains to be seen if anyone is willing to meet the extremely high price tag Cleveland (which has said it will not trade Garrett) will undoubtedly set.