The Nebraska Cornhuskers are looking for a new head football coach. On the heels of last week’s 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern, the university opted to part ways with Scott Frost, who made a nasty habit of losing very close games during his tenure in Lincoln. A former national championship winning quarterback for the Huskers, Frost went 16-31 and 10-26 in conference play after returning to his alma mater from UCF to much fanfare.

It’s led to plenty of questions about who Nebraska can hire. Firing Frost gave them more time to figure things out, but on Saturday, a number of the school’s fans made pretty clear there’s one name at the top of their list: Urban Meyer. Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff is in Lincoln ahead of the team’s game against Oklahoma on Saturday, and at one point, Meyer — who is an analyst for Fox Sports — got serenaded by Cornhuskers fans.

A little later in the show, Fox brought The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman onto the show to run through potential candidates and Meyer’s name didn’t come up.

What went wrong for Scott Frost at Nebraska? Who are the leading candidates to take over as Head Coach?@BruceFeldmanCFB weighs in on the Cornhuskers' Head Coach situation ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t3kTY1URMP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

Meyer is one of the most decorated coaches in college football history, as he has recorded a 187-32 record during his time with Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, and most recently, Ohio State. He is a three-time national champion, having won two titles with the Gators and one with the Buckeyes. His last stop as a coach was not nearly as successful, as Meyer made the jump to the NFL last year to serve as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. After going 2-11 and watching him get embroiled in a number of off-field controversies, the Jags decided to fire Meyer.