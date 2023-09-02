Here Is The New ‘College GameDay’ Opening Theme

For years, college football fans have turned on their televisions on a Saturday morning to check out the College GameDay crew. If they flip it on early enough, they’ve been greeted by Big & Rich, who have let fans know that GameDay is comin’ to your city.

That changed this year, as GameDay announced in the lead-up to the season that a trio of artists have taken over the theme song duties. In a video posted to the show’s official Twitter account earlier this week, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and Cadillac Three revealed that they’ll put their own spin on “Comin’ To Your City,” and on Saturday morning, we got our first taste of the new track.

A new season meets a new anthem 🎵 College GameDay is BACK and better than ever!

@dariusrucker, @laineywilson and @thecadillac3 👏 pic.twitter.com/jciIBGHFPK — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 2, 2023

While this Saturday’s college football slate isn’t exactly the most exciting in the history of the sport — it is Week 1, after all — the GameDay crew is unsurprisingly down at the biggest game of the weekend. While they’re not on a college campus, the show made its way to Charlotte for a battle between North Carolina and South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. It’s a matchup of two Power 5 teams with high-powered offenses and two of the nation’s most prominent quarterbacks in Drake Maye of the Tar Heels and Spencer Rattler of the Gamecocks.