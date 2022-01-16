Fans of bad officiating were treated to a masterclass from the crew calling Saturday afternoon’s playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders. If there is good news for the teams, it’s that both of them were on the receiving end of a call that would have made them furious — at the end of the first half, an accidental whistle should have marked a play where the Bengals scored dead, and during the third quarter, Las Vegas were rather fortunate to be afforded a time out on a play where Joe Burrow hit Ja’Marr Chase for a big gain that would have set Cincinnati up for a first-and-goal from the Raiders’ six.

On top of that, the crew originally ruled this third-and-4 completion a Hunter Renfrow a catch and a fumble before the Bengals challenged and got it changed to an incomplete catch.

It wasn’t good! Considering the stakes that come with playoff games, you’d think there would be some better officiating going on. But instead, it’s drawn a whole lot of scrutiny from folks on the internet.

It’s too bad for the NFL that the original referee for today’s game took the week off to celebrate his engagement. pic.twitter.com/g0MUkhn84D — Norm Charlatan (@normcharlatan) January 15, 2022

The referees today pic.twitter.com/NFQPN1xcIF — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 15, 2022

NFL referees whenever they officiate any game pic.twitter.com/g21DS90L44 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) January 15, 2022

just one game into the playoffs and it's already Tweeting Out The Photo Of The Refs Spelling Out BRUH O'Clock. pic.twitter.com/aXzrpA71fl — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 15, 2022

We interrupt NFL playoff football to repeatedly correct these referee errors. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) January 15, 2022

This crew should absolutely not work any more games after this one. Frankly, they should be fired before they get to the referee's locker room after the game is over. — Daily Norseman: It's a New Day, Yes It Is! (@DailyNorseman) January 15, 2022

They say social media is dividing us but I see an entire timeline coming together for a common cause: Hating on refs. This is what healing looks like. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 15, 2022

No matter how bad your bets are doing today, they're doing better than these refs 😂 — br_betting (@br_betting) January 16, 2022

This game’s crew, which is headed by longtime official Jerome Boger, has come under a whole lot of fire from fans who have, well, seen them do games before.

it seems like every Boger game I've seen the past few years has been an officiating trainwreck — covid haver (@lib_crusher) January 15, 2022

No one considered what having two more playoff teams and games meant in terms of needing two extra referee crews https://t.co/RUn2Si0OIY — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) January 15, 2022

Text from an NFC exec: “I’m SHOCKED that Jerome Boger’s crew f—-d up. SHOCKED.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 15, 2022