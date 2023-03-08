The biggest free agent in the NFL is still technically on the market. The Baltimore Ravens and starting quarterback Lamar Jackson were unable to come to terms on a new, long-term contract ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s franchise tag deadline, but there’s a catch: the Ravens put the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which means he is still allowed to negotiate a deal with other teams and, if Baltimore does not match it, the team will receiver two first-round picks as compensation.

The problem Jackson is facing, however, is that NFL teams don’t seem to be interested in him. In the aftermath of the former NFL MVP becoming attainable, numerous teams began letting it know that they don’t plan on pursuing him, even though most of them have major question marks at quarterback.

Teams that reportedly will *not* be pursuing a deal for Lamar Jackson include: ▫️Falcons

▫️Dolphins

▫️Panthers

▫️Commanders

▫️Raiders — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 7, 2023

Jackson is known to be asking for a lot of guaranteed money — he reportedly wants a guaranteed deal like the $230 million contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns, a deal which was specifically cited by Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti as something that will “make negotiations harder with others.” All of this has raised eyebrows among NFL players, with one — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd — straight up accusing Baltimore of “sabotaging” its franchise player.

The ravens sabotaging 8 — Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) March 7, 2023

Why are all of these teams so publicly “out” on Lamar Jackson, an MVP winner in his prime at the most important position in the entire NFL? What am I missing here? — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 7, 2023

Lamar Jackson is a Unanimous MVP, has lead the NFL in Passing Touchdowns, is 26 years old, is 45-16 as a starter and All the QB needy teams are saying they aren’t interested. Don’t smell right to me. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 7, 2023

The disrespect Lamar getting is crazy asf — Jevón Holland (@HollywoodVon) March 8, 2023

So a former league MVP, 4th in overall wins since entering the league, entering his 5th year & the same age as incoming rookie Stetson Bennet is free to negotiate… but all these teams know before speaking to him that they’re good? Yea right there’s no collusion! https://t.co/8hXVUygRoV — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 7, 2023

Clark throwing out collusion is quite the allegation, and apparently, the NFLPA is keeping an eye out to see how things develop.